Ardmore police engaged in a high speed pursuit, reaching speeds of up to 115 mph and coming to a halt in Cooke County, Texas.

APD Captain Keith Ingle said officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Grand Ave NW around 1 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a reckless driver heading into incoming traffic.

“Officers saw a vehicle matching the description turning east on Grand from North Commerce,” Ingle said. “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless driving behavior on Grand. The vehicle took off at a high rate speed.”

The blue Toyota Camry sped towards the interstate at around 50 mph, Ingle said. Once the vehicle reached I-35, the driver sped up to 100 mph.

“The vehicle was pursued up to the Turner Falls area where the vehicle came to a stop, but the stop only lasted a few seconds and it accelerated again and went west on (U.S.) 77,” Ingle said.

The driver then began to head south on I-35, reaching speeds of up to 115 mph, Ingle said.

“They terminated the city of Ardmore’s pursuit at the Love County line and Love County took over the pursuit,” Ingle said.

According to Love County deputies, the pursuit continued into Cooke County, Texas where law enforcement was able to apprehend the 26-year-old driver from Tennessee.

Ingle said officers are still unsure as to why the driver fled, however, the suspect is being held in Texas for the charges of attempting to elude and potentially more.