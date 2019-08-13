Nine former eighth-grade standouts have signed to play football at Bethel High School, Head Coach Joey Ginn announced Thursday.

“I look forward to this group joining the Bethel High School football team. This group finished their middle school careers with a 10-6 overall record. They are a tough group that plays the sport the right way,” Ginn said. “They enter high school with high hopes and outstanding goals. We expect great things from them in the classroom, in the community, and on the field.”

These nine signees will join 31 returning letter winners, including eight offensive starters and nine defensive starters.

The Bethel Wildcats open the season against Tecumseh on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 pm.