R.A. Trice, 93, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 24, 1926, to Sidney Earl Trice Sr. and Esta Pearl (Hooley) Trice in Earlsboro.

R.A. was raised in Tecumseh and attended Tecumseh Public Schools.

He married Margie Hogan on March 3, 1948, in Shawnee. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2005.

After marriage he lived in Seminole while working in the oil field industry. He later worked for Western Electric and A.T. & T and retired as a millwright from Lucent Technologies after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren; they were the focal point of his life.

He was preceded in death his wife, Margie Trice; parents, Sidney and Esta Trice Sr.; and two brothers, Sid Trice and Gene Trice.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Henry Jones of Shawnee; son, Brad Trice of Tecumseh; two grandchildren, James Jones and Jeron Jones, both of Tecumseh; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Jones, Destiny Jones and Isiah Jones; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

