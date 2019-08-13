Asher launched its 2019 fall campaign Monday with setbacks to Red Oak, 7-1, and Roff, 10-8.
RED OAK —Asher launched its 2019 fall campaign Monday with setbacks to Red Oak, 7-1, and Roff, 10-8.
Starting pitcher Trevor Martin, who took the loss against Red Oak, clubbed a sixth-inning home run.
That brought Asher within 2-1 but Red Oak responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Martin, in 4 1/3 innings on the mound, didn’t allow a hit but walked six. Both of the runs charged against him were unearned and he fanned 10.
Jake Dobbs, who hurled the final 1 2/3 innings, gave up two hits, two walks and fanned one. All five runs against him were also unearned.
Bryson Martin, Cameron Grissom and Garrett Leba had a singe apiece for Asher.
Roff broke an 8-all tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Bryson Martin, the starter, surrendered seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five walks and all six runs were earned.
Reliever Tahlan Hamilton was touched for one earned run in 1 2/3 innings. He had two strikeouts.
Trevor Martin cracked another home run while Garrett Leba cranked out a double and single. Devon Lamb came up with two singles.
Asher will entertain New Lima at 4:30 today.
Note: Compiled from staff reports.