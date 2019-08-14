Around 8 p.m. Monday, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department received a call advising that a woman had seen her dog being shot and it was then thrown into the back of a truck.

The victim reported that the suspect shot her dog around 10 times and that there were 9mm casings found in the rural SE Ardmore area.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said the victim described the vehicle as a black four door Ford pick-up with a lifted crew cab. Two males were reportedly spotted in the truck.

Bryant said the sheriff’s department is currently seeking the whereabouts of the vehicle. Officers are unsure what the motive behind the act may have been.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 580-223-6014.



