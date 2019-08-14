Rodney Jacobson

Rodney Eugene Jacobson, 54, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ladena Hastings

Ladena Kaye Hastings, 65, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

A celebration of life is pending and will be announced at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bertha Whitson

Bertha Whitson, 65, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Carol Stevens

Carol Jean Stevens, 85, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Visitation will be Wednesday & Thursday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Services will be Friday at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at the Wann Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Elizabeth Stoia

Elizabeth Stoia, 52, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.