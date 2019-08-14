Doris Lavone (McBride) Dunkin, of Shawnee, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

She born July 20, 1930, in her grandmother’s front bed room in Granite, Oklahoma, to Della Viola (Bliss) McBride and Herbert Cecil McBride.

Doris graduated salutatorian at Granite High School in 1948. She attended Oklahoma State from September 1948 and graduated with a B.S. degree with honors in 1952. Doris received her master’s in education from Sam Houston University in Texas in 1975.

She met Lonnie George Dunkin in 1950 at OSU, married him Dec. 25, 1951, and maintained a beautiful and loving relationship for 67 years.

After graduation, Doris went with her husband to Fort Eustice, Virginia, where Lonnie prepared for a year in Korea. Doris returned to Oklahoma City and taught school at Guthrie while Lonnie was in Korea. Doris and Lonnie moved to Houston where she taught at Aldine and Klein high schools until retirement in 1986. She and Lonnie traveled the USA for several years in their motor home and moved to Shawnee in January 2010.

Doris is survived by her husband, Lonnie G. Dunkin Sr. of Shawnee; son, Lonnie G. Dunkin Jr. of Ketchikan, Alaska; two grandsons, Lonnie G. Dunkin III of Austin, Texas, with two great-granddaughters, and Shaun Michael Dunkin of Ketchikan, Alaska, with three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; one sister, Ruth Jackson of Abilene, Texas; two nieces, one nephew and many cousins.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Service Chapel in Shawnee with Rev Lanny Lambert officiating. Interment will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.