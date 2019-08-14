Patch Hamilton rang up eight strikeouts and allowed only one hit in a four-inning stint as Asher upended New Lima 10-3 Tuesday.

ASHER — Patch Hamilton rang up eight strikeouts and allowed only one hit in a four-inning stint as Asher upended New Lima 10-3 Tuesday.

The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings. Michal McDonald relieved Hamilton in the fifth, giving up two runs and three hits.

Hamilton also spearheaded Asher’s nine-hit attack with a triple, single, two runs and two runs batted in.

Cameron Grissom aided the cause with a double and single. Trevor Martin doubled with two runs batted in. Garrett Leba also had two RBI.

Asher, 1-2, will tackle Varnum at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Dale Tournament.

