Jason Scott Moery, 50, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Jason was born in Norman to Jack Moery and Janet Fuksa Moery on Oct. 12, 1968.

He graduated from Cashion High School class of 1986.

Jason was married to Jami Price on Oct. 21, 2017.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his numerous friends and family. Because of Jason’s compassionate nature, he was dedicated to the work at Serenity Hollow, a retreat center he was helping establish with his mother. He was passionate about wanting to provide healing and wellness to individuals in mental and spiritual pain.

Jason is survived by wife Jami Moery of the home; mother Janet Moery Macmillan and husband Richard Macmillan of Shawnee; brother Jim and wife Marilyn Moery of Edmond; children Jordan, Allison, and Abigail Moery of Tecumseh; stepdaughters Allyson and Kylie Spiva as well as other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Jack Moery.

The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at First Christian Church in Shawnee. Pastor Mickey Moery of Eufaula will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Serenity Hollow to sponsor scholarships for the program.

The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their support and love during these hard times.