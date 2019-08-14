After dropping their season opening game Monday to new district rivals El Reno, the Ardmore Lady Tigers decided to give everything they had Tuesday against the Lindsay Leopardettes.

Unfortunately, Lindsay had just a little extra left in the tank after 11 innings.

The Leopardettes managed to push across three runs in the top of the 11th inning after a marathon game at the Ardmore softball field, as the Lady Tigers fell to 0-2 on the season with a 16-13 defeat.

Lindsay jumped out to an early 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the second, before Ardmore responded with three runs of its own.

Makila Case made it 3-1 with an RBI single to left field, before Reagan Lewis tied the game with a two-RBI bloop single.

Ardmore managed to jump into the lead at 4-3 in the bottom of the third when Savannah Marris got a sacrifice fly RBI in the bottom of the third, before Lindsay exploded with seven runs in the top of the fourth to take a 10-4 advantage.

However, the Lady Tigers managed to tie the game in the bottom half of the fourth with six runs.

RBI groundouts from Marris and Kalie Douglas, along with RBI singles from Brooklyn Coronado and Lauren Blankenship, as well as a two-run inside the park home run from Shakira Smith evened up the score for the Lady Tigers.

Case put Ardmore back in front in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single to make it 11-10.

However, Lindsay tied the game at 11-11 in the top of the sixth, before taking the lead in the seventh with two runs.

But Ardmore wasn’t finished just yet as a ground ball hit by Shakira Smith led two a throwing error at first base, allowing two runs to score in the bottom of the seventh.

Despite having numerous chances in the eighth and ninth innings, the Lady Tigers couldn’t push across the winning run.

Kenya Palmer took a no decision on the mound, throwing 1 2/3 innings of work. She allowed two hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Morris threw 10 1/3 innings of work in taking the loss. She allowed 15 hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Ardmore will be competing in the Chisholm Trail Invitational beginning Thursday at Firelake Casino in Shawnee.