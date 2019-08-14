Linda Jean (Kessinger) Lee, 66, of Seminole, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

She was born April 11, 1953, in Harjo, Oklahoma, to Vestal Vincent and Bertha Mae (Hughes) Kessinger.

She was raised in Harjo and Tecumseh and attended Earlsboro Schools.

She married Paul Lee on Oct. 8, 2011, in Johnson, Oklahoma.

Linda was a homemaker who raised her children, then later managed a hotel in Tecumseh and worked at Central Oklahoma Juvenile Treatment Center.

Linda enjoyed going to garage sales and taking care of others, with a main passion in antique shopping. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She is very well known for her cherry cheesecake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Anthony Joe Sanders; two brothers, and two sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul H. Lee of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Corrina Sue and Rob Bruno of Earlsboro; four sons and two daughters-in law, Glen Sanders of Earlsboro; Casey and Tammy Sanders of Earlsboro; Matthew and Sarah Lynch of Choctaw; and Tazman Brannon of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Mary Kay Colon of Tecumseh and Louise “Cricket” Tucker of Johnson, Oklahoma; one brother, Jimmy “Moose” Kessinger of Earlsboro; 15 grandchildren; Jamie, Joshua, Jessica, Kaleb, Keeven, Stormi, Hanna, Ryan, Braden, Hunter, Ajay, Brooklyn, Janyla, Noah and Grayson; and many great-grandchildren, loving friends and extended family.

Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Streetman, First Baptist Church in Earlsboro, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

