Entering the season as back-to-back regional champions certainly brings with it a big target.

However, it’s one the Lone Grove Lady Horns have grown quite comfortable with handling over the years.

Tuesday afternoon the Lady Horns opened their season with a district doubleheader against Madill at Glenn Wendt Field, and came away with a clean sweep over the Lady Wildcats.

Lone Grove (2-0, 2-0) will be at the Chisholm Trail Invitational beginning on Thursday at Firelake Casino in Shawnee, while Madill (1-3, 0-2) will be at the Calera Tournament the same day.

Game one

Lone Grove 12 Madill 0 F/3

Lone Grove wasted little time in making a statement as the Lady Horns cruised to a run-rule victory in the opening game of the doubleheader.

The Lady Horns scored six runs in the first inning followed by three in the second and three in the third as Madill was no-hit.

Chole Yeatts finished the game 3-for-3 with three RBI in the game, with Paige Anderson going 1-for-2 with three RBI’s and two runs scored.

Chole Pender was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Emmy Guthrie was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Not Dodson finished 1-for-2 with one run scored and one RBI, while Lexi Meadows had one RBI in the game as well.

Guthrie threw the no-hitter on the mound as she finished with eight strikeouts in three innings pitched.

McKenzie Reed took the loss for Madill, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Game two

Lone Grove 11

Madill 1 F/4

While the second game might have gone an inning longer than the first, the result didn’t change.

Lone Grove finished off the convincing sweep with another run-rule victory in game two, this time in four innings.

Madill got on the board in the top of the first with one run, before Lone Grove tied the game at 1-1.

Three runs in the second gave the Lady Horns the lead, before Lone Grove scored one in the third and six in the fourth to seal the victory.

Logan Ketchum, Emmy Guthrie, and Paige Anderson all had two RBI’s in the game for the Lady Horns. Guthrie also collected her first home run of the season in the game.

Peyton Arnold took the loss for the Lady Wildcats on the mound, throwing 3 2/3 innings. She allowed nine earned runs on 12 hits with four walks.

Ketchum got the win on the mound for the Lady Horns, throwing four innings of work. She allowed just one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts.