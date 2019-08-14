BORDER WALL FUNDS

Schumer wants money to go to fighting gun violence

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is preparing to formally request that the $5 billion Trump’s administration would like spent on a border wall instead go to countering gun violence.

“The dual scourges of gun violence and violent white supremacist extremism in this country are a national security threat plain and simple, and it’s time the Trump administration and Republicans in congress starting treating them as such,” the New York Democrat said in a statement. “Now Republicans and this administration need to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to addressing gun violence and stopping the rise of domestic terrorism, especially stemming from white supremacy.”

Schumer said that he was going to make the push in response to what he had called a “clarion call” from FBI Director Christopher Wray for more support to go after extremist threats at home. Wray briefed the Senate Democratic caucus by phone last week, following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The minority leader’s office cited plans that the Republican-led Senate Appropriations Committee was preparing to provide less funding for a variety of domestic programs including health and education in order to get the resources needed for the wall.

Schumer wants the money to go to a variety of programs including CDC research on gun violence, as well as Homeland Security and FBI programs, his office said.

— CQ-Roll Call

ARIZONA

Trump endorses Schilling for Congress

(TNS) — Former Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling can count on the endorsement of President Donald Trump if he decides to run for Congress in Arizona.

The former Major League Baseball player-turned conservative talk show host is weighing a congressional run in the Copper State, he told the Arizona Republic this week.

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to support that potential development, writing that Schilling was a “great pitcher and patriot” and that it is “terrific!” he is considering running in Arizona.

Schilling, who is listed as a Massachusetts resident, has long been one of Major League Baseball’s most politically active former players. In 2016 and 2017, he expressed interest in running to unseat Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts before ultimately backing out of the race. He actively campaigned for Republican presidential nominee John McCain in 2008 and supported President George W. Bush’s reelection campaign in 2004.

He endorsed Trump in 2016 and has vehemently defended the Trump administration as a commentator for the conservative media outlet Blaze TV.

Schilling first publicly speculated about a move to Arizona to run for Congress in 2020 this past Sunday in a radio interview with Armed American Radio’s Mark Walters.

— CQ-Roll Call