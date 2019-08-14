Three Dale hurlers were employed Tuesday in a season-launching 11-2 triumph over Preston.

PRESTON — Three Dale hurlers were employed Tuesday in a season-launching 11-2 triumph over Preston.

Dale tallied six runs in the second and four in the third en route to the five-inning run-rule decision.

Starter Jono Johnson, who went the first two innings, didn’t surrender a run and whiffed three.

Jaxon Wright also threw two innings, giving up two runs, only one being earned. Wright also fanned three.

The Pirates chalked up 10 hits as Ike Shirey led the way at 2 for 4, a double and single. Dallen Forsythe was on base three times — two singles and a walk — while scoring three times.

Cole Capps added two singles.

The Pirates will launch Dale Tournament play at noon Thursday opposite Tushka.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.