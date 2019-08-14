Rodney Leon French, 70, of Shawnee, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2019, at his home.

Rodney Leon French went to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2019.

He was born July 31, 1949, in Cedar City, Utah, to Leon Edward and Edna (Blanken) French. His family moved to Shawnee in 1952 where he has resided since that time.

He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1967 and attended OSU. He married his high school sweetheart, Terri Coleman in September ’68 in Shawnee. From this union were four children: Laura Olsen, David (Tanya) French, Daniel (Nancy) French, and Julie French.

He worked as a machinist at Barton Valve and retired from Central Plastics.

Rodney has lived on the family farm since 1959 and loved farming, gardening, and working with the cows. In the evenings he enjoyed relaxing doing needlepoint.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

Along with his wife and children, he is also survived by eight grandchildren, two brothers: James (Kathie) French and Darryl (Belinda) Fisher, and special friends, Richard Stapp and Jennifer and Quinten Trapp.

The family will be at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. to visit with friends.

Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.