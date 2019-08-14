Another day, another statement made by the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs.

Another day, another statement made by the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs.

Tuesday afternoon Sulphur moved to 2-0 on the season, as the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Chandler and took down the Lady Lions by a score of 10-1 in five innings.

Abby Beck got the scoring started in the top of the first when her fly ball resulted in an error, allowing Makella Mobly to score.

Chandler managed to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first, but that was it as far as offense was concerned on the day for the Lady Lions.

In the top of the third, Meredith Jones put the Lady Bulldogs back in the lead when her hard ground ball resulted in an error, allowing two runs to score.

Shallen Mershon then connected for her first home run of the season to right field later in the inning, giving Sulphur a 5-1 advantage.

Sulphur kept the offense going in the fourth as McKenzie Ruth made it 6-1 with an RBI double to left field, before Beck struck again with a two-RBI double to left field.

Kady Lynch then got in on the action with an RBI single to center field, making it 9-1.

Paisley Runyan finished off the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs when she scored on an error in the top of the fifth.

Blakelyn Barber was solid on the mound as she pitched five innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Sulphur will be competing at the Cushing Fall Classic Tournament beginning on Thursday.