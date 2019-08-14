Quality pitching and flawless defense are a hard combination to beat.

TECUMSEH — Quality pitching and flawless defense are a hard combination to beat.

Just ask the Jones Longhorns, who were throttled 8-0 by Tecumseh Tuesday.

Kylee Akehurst permitted only two hits in the five-inning run-rule matchup. She walked just one batter and fanned two.

Taylor Frizzell and Briston Hayes both went 2 for 3 with a double. Emily Bingham doubled and Ayzia Shirey posted two singles.

Gabi Jordan, Katlyn Fleming and Frizzell drove in two runs.

Tecumseh didn’t commit an error while Jones finished with four, leading to six unearned runs.

Tecumseh, 2-0, will compete in the Byng Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.