An Ardmore woman was taken into custody for kidnapping her two-year-old son Monday morning.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W Broadway St. after the 28-year-old woman reportedly grabbed the child and took off running.

The child was in the custody of the Department of Human Services and the woman had come for visitation, Ingle said.

Officers reportedly found the woman about a mile away at the 500 block of F St. NW.

“Officers were dispatched and they found the subject running down the street,” Ingle said. “After a short scuffle they were able to get her in handcuffs.”

The child was unharmed, Ingle said. The woman is currently being held at the Carter County Jail for complaints of kidnapping.





