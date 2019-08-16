Bethel scored in six of seven innings Thursday in swamping McGuinness 14-5.

Bethel’s big inning was a six-run fifth. The Lady Wildcats, 1-1, failed to score only in the second.

Bethel compiled 12 hits as freshman Annie Compton led the way with two doubles in a 3-for-4 performance.

Compton also earned the pitching win with a six-hitter. She registered 10 strikeouts and walked only one.

Peyton Meiler notched a double and single. Teammate Skylar Pollard had two singles.

Bethel will entertain Pauls Valley at 5 p.m. Monday, then compete in the Prague Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.