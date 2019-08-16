Every cat or dog adoption is usually considered a success story at the Washington County SPCA but the story of Scarlet really pulled at the heartstrings of executive director Tonya Pete.

This spring when flood waters caused the evacuation of the SPCA, a dog was found sitting in a crate by the side of the road and covered in mange. A foster volunteer took Scarlet in, saw that she went to the vet and nursed her back to health. When Scarlet was well enough, she went to the SPCA only to find a new furry best friend, Paris. The two were eventually adopted out together and now live in Iowa.

The Washington County SPCA needs people to find their next forever, furry best friend through the Clear the Shelters event scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cats and dogs are deeply discounted to make room for the next group of furry friends on the national level. More than 1,200 shelters participate and 250,000 animals adopted since 2015.

Dogs, that are usually $75, can be adopted for $25 and cats, normally $50, will be $5.

Every pet adopted will receive samples of food, litter boxes and coupons.

“It’s our largest adoption event of the year,” she said.

Forty-seven cats and dogs were adopted through the Bartlesville facility in 2018. This year 31 dogs and more than 50 cats are waiting for new homes. Additional pets are available at Petco and PetSmart. A variety of large dogs are available for adoption including labs, shepherds, pit bulls and collies.

“The smallest dog we have available is a beagle. The small dogs are the ones that get adopted the quickest. They don’t sit here very long,” she said.

And for cats, “We have a rainbow variety of cats available,” she said.

Guests can also purchase tickets to the SPCA’s Paws and Pancake Breakfast set for eight to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Elks Lodge. For $6 tickets purchased in advance, guests can enjoy bacon, pancakes, eggs, juice and coffee.

Pete said summer is the heaviest season for animals at the shelter.

“May through September our shelter stays full and this adoption day helps to clear out some animals and create space for animals from the pound to move over,” she said.

“The majority come through the pound, but we get more owner-surrender cats than dogs and more stray dogs.”

Dogs and cats at Clear the Shelter event will be vaccinated, will have heartworm, flea and tick medication and microchips.