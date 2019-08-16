The hits just keep on coming for the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs.

Thursday afternoon the ladies in red and white opened play at the Cushing Fall Classic tournament, where they took on Stillwater and Perkins-Tryon in the opening games of pool play.

Sulphur 11

Stillwater 1 F/4

Sulphur moved to 3-0 on the season with a blowout victory over the Lady Pioneers from Stillwater in four innings to open the tournament.

Shallen Mershon got the scoring started in the top of the first when she drove a line drive to center for a single, scoring a pair of runs.

Makella Mobly and Macenzie Ruth then teamed up for back-to-back RBI singles to make it 4-0 in the top of the second.

After Kady Lynch made it 6-0 with an RBI double to center, Mershon struck again, this time with an RBI single to left to make it 7-0.

Mobly and Ruth would team up again in the third to make it 9-0 with another pair of RBI singles, before Meredith Jones brought home the 10th run of the game with an RBI single.

Lynch finished off the scoring for Sulphur with an RBI single to center in the third.

Stillwater managed to get one run in the bottom of the third, but it didn’t matter much in the end.

Blakelyn Barber got the win on the mound going four innings in which she allowed just one earned run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Sulphur 9

Perkins-Tryon 5

Game two of the tournament proved to be a little more difficult, but it was the same result for the Lady Bulldogs who took down the Perkins-Tryon Lady Demons by four runs.

Macenzie Ruth got the scoring started in the first with an RBI single, before Meredith Jones doubled the advantage with an RBI groundout.

Perkins-Tryon got a run back in the bottom of the first, before Sulphur responded with four runs in the second to make it 6-1.

Makella Mobly made it 3-1 with an RBI single, before Ruth brought home two more runs on a line drive single to center.

Mobly would later score on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.

The Lady Demons though came back with a three run flurry in the bottom of the third to make it 6-4.

But Sulphur had other ideas in the top of the fifth.

Kady Lynch got an RBI groundout, before Shallen Mershon got a two-run inside the park home run to make it 9-4.

Perkins-Tryon tried to rally in the bottom of the fifth, but could only manage to score one run, ending the game in five innings.

Harley Beesley took the win on the mound, throwing 4 1/3 innings of work. She allowed one earned run on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in the game against the Lady Demons at Cushing.