Hominy Public Schools
Number of students
568
Number of staff
46
School lunch policy
Lunchroom facilities are available at the middle school for lunch. The cost will be $2.35 per meal for grades 7-12 and $3.10 for teacher meals. Breakfast cost will be $1.00 for all students, K-12 and $ 1.55 for teachers. Breakfast is served at the elementary cafeteria for grades K-5 and at the middle and high school for grades 6-12. Milk is .40 cents. Breakfast will be served 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. There are certain provisions for lower cost meals for lower income families. Applications for these meals can be made through the principal’s office.
Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches
78.7%
Bus routes:
Contact the school district for more information
Superintendent
Doyle Edwards
Middle school/High school principal: Patrick Smith
Dean of Students: Ed Green
Elementary school principal: Kelly Dyer
Dates to Know
First day of school: August 8
Labor Day holiday: September 2
Fall break: October 17-18
Classes resume: October 21
Thanksgiving break: November 26-29
Classes resume: December 2
Winter break: December 23-January 3, 2020
Classes resume: January 7, 2020
Spring break: March 16-20, 2020
Classes resume: March 23, 2020
End of school: May 22, 2020
School commencement: May 22, 2020