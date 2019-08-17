About 80 friends and family gathered at the Tecumseh Senior Center Aug. 11, 2019, to celebrate Juanita DeWeber’s 90th birthday.

About 80 friends and family gathered at the Tecumseh Senior Center Aug. 11, 2019, to celebrate Juanita DeWeber’s 90th birthday.

Juanita was born Aug. 10, 1929, to Jewel and Ida Brooks, the second of six children: Charles, Juanita, Wilbert, Willie, Lonnie and Donna Marie. Charles and Juanita are the last surviving of the siblings.

She entertained her family with stories of her childhood and how they didn’t have much, but they had a strong family bond and love.

The first time Juanita’s husband, Floyd DeWeber, asked her to marry him, she turned him down because she still had a dish towel to embroidery. Evidently she finally finished it and they married on June 10, 1951. Their honeymoon in California was cut short because of a severe sunburn.

A few years later she had her own family: Cathy, Glenda, and Eric.