Whether it was to reminisce or experience the first time, locals gathered downtown Friday night to pay special tribute to the famed Woodstock festival on its 50th anniversary.

Hosted by Safe Events for Families (SEFF), the late '60s-themed party on the 300 block of Main Street embraced

many attendees decked out in '60s attire as bands performed music from the same era. A hippie costume contest and lots of prize drawings were included in the evening of entertainment.

See if you or someone you know is in the photo gallery:

