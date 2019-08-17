Central

Hefner: August 12. Elevation normal, water 88 and clear-murky. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and punch bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.

Wes Watkins: August 12. Elevation normal, water clearing and in the upper 80s. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and stinkbait around creek channels. Crappie slow on minnows around standing timber. Fishing best early in the morning and night. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Birch: August 11. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around coves, dam, docks, and shorelines. Due to the extremely hot weather only located a couple cat fisherman to speak to this week. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Ft. Gibson: August 12. Elevation above normal, water 85 and murky. Channel and blue catfish excellent on cut bait, live shad, shad, and shrimp around main lake, rocks, shorelines, and windblown shorelines. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and topwater lures around docks and shallows. White bass fair on jigs, sassy shad, and spoons at 15 ft. around channels, main lake, points, underwater break lines, humps, and structure. Bass fishing is productive early and late in the day near areas where bait fish can be found. The catfish bite has been productive throughout the day. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: August 11. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, creek channels, inlet, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around main lake and shorelines. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: August 13. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. White bass and crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows, shad, and slabs below the dam and around brush structure, coves, main lake, riprap, standing timber, and bridges. Striped bass hybrids and walleye slow on jerk bait, jigs, live bait, sassy shad, and topwater lures below the dam. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around channels, flats, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: August 8. Elevation above normal, water 82. Largemouth bass good on plastics around rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: August 9. Elevation above normal, water 68 and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Fishing is good when not generating water from dam, fair when generating water at 1 unit. Float fishing good from small boats. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: August 12. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 89, and semi-clear. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, grubs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and frogs around riprap, standing timber, northern brush structure, and west side shorelines. Bass are most active in the evening and morning, mid-day bass are caught in deep water with grubs and jigs. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and shad along dam riprap, docks, creek channels and brush piles. Saugeye fair on night-crawlers, jigs, crankbaits and bottom bouncers along dam riprap, sandbar flats, rocky points and main channel. Crappie fair on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and beetle spins at 12-18 ft. along dam structures, docks, brush piles, standing timber and island brush piles. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.

Oologah: August 11. Elevation 8 ft. above normal and falling, water 80 and murky. Release below the dam was 13,000 cfs at time of this report. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and juglines. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: August 12. Elevation 8 ft. above normal, water clear and in the 80s. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 15-25 ft. around the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-10 ft. around brush structure, standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: August 12. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on plastics and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around coves and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: August 13. Elevation 10 ft. above normal and holding, water murky in the upper end and clear in the lower end. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Flathead catfish good on live bait and sunfish around rocks, shorelines, and on trotlines, limblines, and jugs. White bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and spoons around main lake, surfacing schools, and in the late evening. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: August 11. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Largemouth bass fair on plastics, spinnerbaits, and worms around coves, creek channels, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around creek channels, dam, discharge, inlet, river channel, shorelines, spillway, and tailwater. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: August 10. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and around shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Ft. Supply: August 12. Elevation normal, water 85. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait, and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: August 12.Elevation normal, water 87 and stained. White bass fair on grubs around points. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures at daybreak and good on soft plastic baits and Carolina rigs at 12-18 ft. the rest of the day. Smallmouth bass fair on topwater lures early then on crankbaits. Crappie good at 18 ft. off brush piles and slow around docks. Channel catfish good on baited brush piles. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: August 9. Elevation below normal, water 87. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on plastics and topwater lures around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 10. Elevation above normal, water 84 and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad, small lures, and spoons below the dam, and around main lake, riprap, and river mouth. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and live shad below the dam, and around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: August 9. Elevation normal, water 87 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam, and around creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: August 8. Elevation normal, water 98 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastics, and topwater lures around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait around coves, inlet, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 9. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on tube jigs and worms around creek channels, rocks, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 9. Elevation normal, water 85. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastics, and topwater lures around coves, points, and rocks. Crappie and white bass good on minnows around creek channels, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 9. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and worms around coves, creek channels, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 9. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, flukes, lipless baits, plastics, and rogues around brush structure, coves, riprap, river channel, river mouth, and standing timber. Striped bass fair on bill baits, jerk bait, lipless baits, live shad, and rogues around inlet, river channel, and river mouth. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around flats, inlet, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 7. Elevation below normal, water 88. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: August 9. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Striped bass good on live shad, slabs, and topwater lures below the dam, and around flats, main lake, and shallows. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, live bait, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Lake fishing has been good early mornings and late evenings, Striped bass hitting topwater lures when surfacing feeding is present. Striped bass holding on ledges and hitting live baits early in the mornings, from 7-9 am the topwater action has been good on the southern end of the lake. By 9 am most of the striped bass bite has diminished to very slow. Blue cats hitting cut bait below Denison Dam at night. Striped bass hitting live perch below Denison Dam. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: August 9. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits and plastics around channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait below the dam and around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, Game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: August 10. Elevation below normal, water 82 and clear. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Walleye slow on bill baits, jigs, and minnows below the dam and around rocks. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms around flats, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: August 11. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around the main lake. Blue catfish fair drift fishing the main lake. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft Cobb: August 13. Elevation normal, water upper 8’s and cloudy. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on cut bait around the main lake. Also good on jug lines in deep water. Report submitted by Braden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: August 13. Elevation normal, water 82. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around flats, main lake, and juglines. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: August 10. Elevation normal, water high 80s and clearing. Walleye and saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs around dam and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Striped hybrid bass fair on live bait around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.