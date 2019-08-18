There was no shortage of competition this weekend at the Chisholm Trail Invitational tournament, which was held at Firelake Casino in Shawnee.

Ardmore, Plainview and Lone Grove were all in action Friday and Saturday as the teams wrapped up the tournament.

Ardmore Lady Tigers

It was a rough tournament for the Lady Tigers as they dropped games against Lone Grove and Tuttle to open things on Thursday.

However, things ended on a high note Friday as Ardmore got its first win of the season against Perry by a score of 5-3.

Ardmore was denied a two-game winning streak though as Blanchard defeated the Lady Tigers 9-1.

District play will resume Monday for the Lady Tigers as they are at home for a doubleheader against Santa Fe South beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the second game to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Lone Grove

Lady Horns

The Lone Grove Lady Horns ended the tournament on a two-game winning streak, after claiming victories over district rival Blanchard and Cache.

But an old enemy managed to sneak up and defeat Lone Grove as the Tuttle Lady Tigers claimed a 3-1 victory on Friday, the Lady Horns second loss of the season.

LG rebounded with the victory over the Lady Lions on Friday by a score of 6-4.

With the game tied at 2-2, Lone Grove broke open the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and then held off a rally by Blanchard to win the game.

Chole Pender finished 2-for-2 in the game with two runs scored and five total RBI’s, which included a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth and a three-run home run to left in the bottom of the fifth.

Logan Ketchum got the win on the mound for the Lady Horns, throwing a complete game. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.

Saturday brought with it another victory for the Lady Horns as they defeated Cache 9-1 in five innings.

Lone Grove scored one run in the first followed by five in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to seal the victory.

Cache was no-hit in the game as the Lady Bulldogs scored a run in the fifth.

Pender had another solid game for the Lady Horns as she finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four total RBI’s in the game.

Ketchum finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI’s with Malea McMurtrey, Chole Yeatts, and Emmy Guthrie all collecting one RBI.

Guthrie got the win on the mound as she threw four innings with 11 strikeouts, while Ketchum finished off the no-hitter allowing just one run (0 earned).

Lone Grove is back in action Monday at Glenn Wendt Field in district play at 5 p.m. against Byng.

Plainview Lady Indians

It was a mixed bag for the Plainview Lady Indians on Friday and Saturday, as they finished up the tournament with a 4-4 overall record after winning two out of their last three games.

Plainview defeated district rival Pauls Valley 5-1 in the early game Friday, with Riley Grant going six innings on the mound allowing just one earned run on one hit with seven strikeouts.

The Lady Indians then followed up with another win over a district foe with a 13-9 win over Bridge Creek, where Plainview scored five runs in the fourth and eight in the sixth.

Grant finished with three RBI’s in the game against Bridge Creek, while Brinkley Campbell and Kyra Treadwell each had two RBI’s.

Logan Lee, Lexi Hackney, Samara Morgan and Kira Gooden each had one RBI in the game.

Grant got the win on the mound against Bridge Creek, going 5 1/3 innings. She allowed two earned runs on two hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Plainview was unable to complete the trifecta against their district rivals as Blanchard defeated the Lady Indians on Saturday by a score of 3-1.

Logan Lee had the lone RBI in the game for the Lady Indians against Blanchard.

Plainview will be back in action Tuesday against Blanchard in the first district meeting between the two beginning at 4:30 p.m.