At the end of August, Wade Daniel, who has been a minister of music for 35 years serving Southern Baptist churches, will celebrate 10 years as music minister and the senior adult program at Bartlesville First Baptist Church.

Reflecting on his years of service Daniel said, “I am thankful. I was adopted into a Christian home and have been blessed with the opportunity to develop my musical aptitude.”

On the evening of Aug. 17 Daniel played piano selections from around the world at Saturday’s Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser, which had an international theme.

Several years ago Daniel assembled a chamber group of musicians in period dress for a renaissance themed Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser.

Daniel enjoys these performances but said, “there’s nothing I enjoy more than music ministry.”

He has done many music productions at First Baptist Church Bartlesville. Here are a few of them, “The Living Christmas Tree,” “The Living Last Supper” and “One Heavenly Night.”

“We are about to do ‘The Great Hymns of the Faith’ at 6 p.m. Oct. 6,” Daniel said. “It will feature a 100-member choir and a full orchestra.

“Then, this coming December 15 at 6 p.m. will be the Christmas Celebration featuring a choir, orchestra and soloists. These are at First Baptist Church and are free.”

In addition to his role as music minister, Daniel is also in charge of the 55+ and Third Monday Big Event.

“The 55+ community is invited to attend the Third Monday Big Event noon – 1 p.m., which features a $5 lunch and entertainment by guest inspirational speakers and musicians,” Daniel explained. “The group also sponsors inspirational short and long trips throughout the year.

Daniel has also taught piano and voice to students for 35 years.

“There are no age limits for students. I teach the youngest to the oldest — all ages and all levels are welcome,” he said.

He has four music degrees and is a member and a judge for the National Piano Guild and as a judge for the Federation of Music Clubs.

He has produced 10 CDs and has performed and entertained at various regional, state, national and international events. He has also appeared as a concert artist, most recently with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra.

Summing up his music ministry, Daniel said, “The Bible says God reveals Himself to us through his creation and through his Holy word. We were created to worship God and enjoy Him forever. It is our sin and rebellion that separate us from God, but His love expressed through the atoning sacrifice of His Son, Jesus, allows us to be reconciled to God. When we find our connection to the Lord, we have a reason to sing and rejoice.”

Daniel concluded with a quote from Colossians 3:16-17: “Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom, and as you sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.”

Wade Daniel may be reached at 918-977-0004.