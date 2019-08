Rodney Jacobson

Rodney Eugene Jacobson, 54, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

A celebration of life will be held Aug. 24 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Hudson Lake. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

William D. Turk

William David Turk, 69, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Private services will be held and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.