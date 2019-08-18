Americans have a tendency to consume the majority of their calories 3:30 p.m.- through bed time. Of course this is a bad habit, and a major reason for unhealthy weight gain!

I have found a great way to combat this vulnerable time frame. The solution starts first thing in the morning upon waking up! Drinking a glass of water, eating breakfast, and taking your vitamins to fill in all nutritional gaps to provide your body everything it needs to perform at optimal levels, keeping your energy and metabolism moving at a high rate, and staying lightly satisfied throughout the entire day by not missing any meals! Eating breakfast, lunch, dinner everyday, along with healthy 100-200 calorie snacks like fruit, healthy nuts, meal replacement shakes, healthy fats, and or lean proteins and veggies between meals are a must!

Next, please make sure that you keep healthy snacks handy at all times. That way, anytime you feel like eating you have immediate access to consume food choices, that will not only satisfy your appetite, but will keep you on track for staying healthy, tone, and trim!

My big challenge for you here is to evaluate your taste buds, and discover what healthy foods will help you make it through your afternoon and evening! Spend some time making a list of healthy choices and looking through your local grocery store for healthy snacks you can use to combat any negative urges you might have after dinner around 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. Because remember this is when we tend to sabotage our caloric intake totals! It is amazing how a stressful day can make us justify in our minds how eating poorly will help! Please trust me on this one...it will not help, in fact you will regret your choice seconds after consumption first, and even more so a second time the very next morning when you think about what you did! After a busy day we are very vulnerable to make poor food choices. We can’t control the urges, but we can be well prepared to combat them by having pre-planned, well thought out, healthy food choices on hand and ready for immediate consumption!

That’s why we’re getting prepared in advance, and we are going to be ready when those end of the day urges hit. Something that works for me is having a very light piece of fruit, like an apple, strawberry’s or a few grapes, or an egg/veggie omelette, or other source of lean protein, veggies, or healthy fat! Possibly adding a dark leafy green salad to your protein would be appealing! It really helps keep you on track when you have healthy choices on hand during times of vulnerability.

Everyone is different, but the key is to give some thought to find choices that you like to eat, that are good for you, and are around 100 -200 calories!

Use trial and error in this process! If your first choice didn’t quite get the job done for you, continue looking until you find a winner! Evaluate what helps you get through the afternoon and evening best, and adjust textures and temperatures of foods till you find your perfect choices. Believe me when the urge hits in the evening, and you have well planned food choices waiting and ready to eat, the strains and stresses of late night overeating will just be a memory! And you are one step closer to amazing health, weight loss, and fitness results!

The trick is to have things you like to eat accessible at all times, so you are ready when the urge hits! Your list will continue to grow as you continue to evaluate your taste buds and discover what works best!

Having pre-planned choices on hand that you enjoy, will not only prevent you from consuming the wrong calories, too many calories, but it will also speed up your metabolism!

Give this a try and I hope it helps!

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.