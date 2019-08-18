During the summer, Sulphur coach Heath Gilbert knew that freshman move in Owen Wilson wasn’t just any ordinary pitcher.

During the summer, Sulphur coach Heath Gilbert knew that freshman move in Owen Wilson wasn’t just any ordinary pitcher.

Friday at the Cushing Fall Classic tournament, she proved he was exactly right.

West shined in her first official varsity start for the Lady Bulldogs, as she allowed just five hits with one strikeout over four innings, as Sulphur crushed Newkirk 15-0.

Meredith Jones, Kady Lynch and Kinlee Duck got the scoring started in the top of the first as each registered an RBI single to make it 3-0 early on.

Macenzie Ruth made it 4-0 in the second with an RBI single through the infield which scored Blakelyn Barber.

Sulphur turned on the offense in the top of the third when Barber slapped a two-RBI single to center to make it 6-0, before Makella Mobly brought home two more runs with an RBI triple to left.

Ruth would make it 9-0 with another RBI single, before Abby Beck collected a two-run inside the park home run to right field to finish off the seven-run inning for the Lady Bulldogs.

Lynch then got an inside of the park home run of her own in the fourth before Harley Beesley made it 13-0 with an RBI groundout.

Duck would then score on a wild pitch before Ruth finished off the scoring with an RBI single.

Sulphur though wasn’t as lucky in its next contest against Stroud, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered their first defeat of the season, via a 4-2 contest.

Stroud scored three runs in second to take the lead before Sulphur came back with two runs in the third thanks to an RBI triple from Abby Beck and an RBI single from Meredith Jones.

Stroud got one run in the bottom of the third to seal the victory.

Harley Beesley took the loss on the mound for Sulphur, allowing four earned runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Sulphur’s Saturday games at the Cushing Fall Classic were rained out. The Lady Bulldogs will be back in action on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Battle of the Arbuckles game against Davis at home.