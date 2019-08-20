Copan residents may have noticed the new animal control officer driving the streets. Tracey Lovelace has been hired to fill the position of Code Enforcement Officer and Animal Control Officer. If residents find their animal missing, check Copan Facebook Events for recent impounds. There is no fee if the animal is claimed within 24 hours. A fee will be charged if held for two days. After two days, the animal will be transported to the Washington County SPCA. To report a loose or missing animal, contact Tracey Lovelace at 918-214-3953 or call Copan Town Hall at 918-532-4114.

Copan livestock exhibitors stood in the limelight at the Interstate Fair in Coffeyville, Kan. Future Farmers of America member, Andrea Blum and her market wether, Taz, won the Grand Champion Award. She also won the Grand Champion Crossbred Award and won Second Place in Senior Showmanship. Jagger Fox, an FFA member, was successful in showing his Natural Class sheep by winning Reserve Grand Champion in his class. Clayton Evans, 4-H Club member, won second in his class and Reserve Grand Champion with his shorthorn steer. Congratulations to all of the Copan youth exhibitors. Local residents can see them again at the Washington County Free Fair starting Sept. 3.

The senior citizens will gather on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. All seniors 55 and older are welcome to join the group. The menu is sloppy joes, chips, salad, condiments and dessert. According to bingo chairman, Velma Morain, Sept. 9 will mark the start of the evening sessions at 6:30p.m. Area residents are welcome to join in the fun. The entry fee is an item suitable to place on the prize table. The Senior Center is located at 310 E. Weldon, on the alley behind the Methodist Church.

We are one week into the school year and the calendar is full.. The softball team plays Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. in South Coffeyville. School Day pictures are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. The junior high softball team hosts Bluejacket on Thursday and the Foyil High School Softball Tournament runs Thursday through Saturday. On Monday, Aug. 26, Fall Sports Pictures and Senior Pictures will be taken from 12:30-3:30 p.m. After pictures, the varsity softball team will host Welch at 4:30 p.m. Oklahoma Union hosts the Junior High softball team on Aug. 27.

Upcoming Events: The Copan/South Coffeyville football team kicks off the season when they meet Webbers Falls in South Coffeyville at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The re-scheduled Fireworks display at Copan Lake is set for the evening of Aug. 31. This event is sponsored by the Copan Community Action Team.

Pastor Michael Leskowat will yield his pulpit to Interim Preacher Jim McColloch on Sunday, Sept. 1. The stand-in is a Vietnam War Veteran and retired pastor who lives in Bartlesville. The community is invited to a “Send-Off Picnic” honoring Pastor Michael and his family in the city park at 6:30p.m. on Sept. 15.

