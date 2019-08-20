Harriett Lee Ison age 81, passed away in Grove, OK on August 8, 2019. Harriett was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Harriet Betscher, her brother Russell and her husband David Ison.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Grove on Saturday, August 24 at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in OKC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial gifts to FUMC and Good Shepherd Hospice, both of Grove.