ASHER — Roff limited Asher to one hit, a Victoria Frankovich single, in taking a 6-1 victory Monday.

Jordan Odell, who relieved starter Makinize Odell with one out in the first inning, pitched the rest of the game for Asher. She gave up seven hits and five runs, only two of which were earned. Asher committed five errors.

Jordan Odell had four strikeouts and walked one.

Asher didn’t draw a walk in the game.

