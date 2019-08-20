Down 6-2 entering the seventh inning, Tecumseh produced nine runs for an 11-6 triumph over Harrah Monday.

HARRAH — Down 6-2 entering the seventh inning, Tecumseh produced nine runs for an 11-6 triumph over Harrah Monday.

Shaelee Cranford went 3 for 4 with two runs and two runs batted in. Ayzia Shirey, the leadoff hitter, had a double and single while knocking in three runs. Lauren Taylor and Katlyn Fleming added two hits each as Tecumseh improved to 5-2.

Victorious pitcher Kylee Akehurst, in seven innings of work, surrendered seven hits. Tecumseh errored four times, leading to five unearned runs.

Saturday at the Byng-Latta Back-to-School Classic, Tecumseh dropped a 5-4 decision to Latta when the Panthers scored a run in the top of the 11th inning of the championship game.

Latta outhit Tecumseh 16-6 but stranded 15 runners.

Bristin Hayes led Tecumseh’s six-hit attack with a double and two singles. Fleming doubled and singled while driving in two runs.

The Lady Savages will host McGuinness at 5 p.m. today, then participate in the Perry Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.