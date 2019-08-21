Asher’s offense was in full throttle Tuesday as it destroyed Tupelo 13-2.
TUPELO — Asher’s offense was in full throttle Tuesday as it destroyed Tupelo 13-2.
The Lady Indians rang up 12 hits to go along with 10 walks.
Alexis Francis and Tannah Hamilton blasted home runs. Hamilton went 3 for 4 with a team-high four runs batted in and also scored three times.
Francis went 2 for 4 with four runs.
Also registering two hits for Asher were Jordan Odell, Kaythryn Dixson and Madilynn Larman.
Odell earned the pitching win with a route-going seven innings. She permitted five hits and two earned runs. Odell had eight strikeouts and walked three.
Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.