AMBER — David Herring’s pitching and hitting excellence carried Dale to a 10-0 triumph over Amber-Pocasset Tuesday.

Herring, in four mound innings, gave up three hits, whiffed eight and walked one.

Jono Johnson, who came in for the final inning, fanned two and allowed one hit.

At the plate, Herring swatted a 2-run home run in the first inning and a 3-run shot in the second. He has three homers on the season.

Ike Shirey was 3 for 3, all singles, with two runs batted in and two runs. Cade McQuain added two singles and drove in a run. Tanner Collins scored twice while Dallen Forsythe doubled and scored.

Dale collected three runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second.

The Pirates, 7-0, will travel to Roff Thursday for a 4:30 contest. On Saturday, Dale will be at UCO in Edmond for a 1 p.m. game with Canute and a 5 p.m. clash with Asher.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.