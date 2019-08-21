While it might be still early in the season, the Lone Grove Lady Horns are already treating their games like playoff contests.

Monday afternoon, the Lady Horns moved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in district play with a 9-0 shutout of the Byng Lady Pirates at Glenn Wendt Field.

After being held scoreless the first two innings, Lone Grove broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Chloe Pender and Chloe Beats combined to put Lone Grove up 2-0 as each registered an RBI single.

Paige Anderson made it 3-0 with an RBI single to center, before Noa Dodson brought home two more runs on a single to center.

Logan Ketchum provided some insurance for Lone Grove in the fourth with an RBI double which scored Lexi Meadows.

Meadows would then make her own mark on the game as she slapped a line drive to left in the fifth which scored a pair of runs, before Ketchum brought her home with a double to center.

Emmy Guthrie threw a seven inning no-hitter on the mound for Lone Grove with 12 total strikeouts.

Lone Grove will be back in action Saturday at the Stillwater Festival, before hosting Chickasha at home on Monday.