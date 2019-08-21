After surpassing their win total from all of 2018 this past weekend with three victories, the Marietta Lady Indians went looking for more this week during district play against Comanche and Kingston.

Unfortunately, both Comanche and Kingston had other ideas as Marietta was defeated 17-1 in five innings on Monday at the Field of Dreams, before falling at home on Tuesday 13-0 in five innings.

Marietta dropped to 3-6 on the season with an 0-4 record in district play.

Kaylie Douglass gave Marietta the lead on Monday with an RBI groundout which scored Haven Matthews to make it 1-0 against Comanche.

Unfortunately, the bottom half of the inning wasn’t as easy as Comanche scored 10 runs, before adding five in the second and two in the third.

Douglass took the loss on the mound, allowing 18 hits with one strikeout and two walks in four innings pitched.

Tuesday proved to be more difficult from an offensive standpoint as Kingston held Marietta to just one hit.

The Lady Redskins scored three in the first followed by two in the second, five in the third and three in the fifth.

Eli O’Steen went 2-for-3 with four RBI’s and one run scored for Kingston in the game.

Taylor Spence struck out five batters with one hit allowed in five innings pitched for Kingston.

Marietta will be hosting the Marietta Festival beginning on Thursday, with Wilson and Turner among the teams set to appear.

Following the festival, the Lady Indians will then be at Healdton on Monday for a triangular with the Lady Bulldogs and Wayne with games set to begin at 4 p.m. followed by another contest at 5:30 p.m.