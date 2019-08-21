TECUMSEH – Ayzia Shirey clubbed a home run and double Tuesday, propelling Tecumseh to a 15-2 triumph over McGuinness.

Shirey drove in five runs as the game was stopped after 4 ½ innings on the run rule. Tecumseh tallied 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Emily Bingham tripled as the Lady Savages finished with eight hits to go along with seven walks.

Five Lady Savages — Lauren Taylor, Sadie Boatman, Bristin Hayes, Katlyn Fleming and Lacy Howell — scored twice. Shirey scored three times.

Pitcher Kylee Akehurst permitted one hit and two runs (one earned) in five innings. She fanned three and walked one. Tecumseh improved to 6-2.

The Lady Savages will compete in the Perry Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.