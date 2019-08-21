MIDWEST CITY — Carl Albert scored in four of five innings to knock off Shawnee 11-2 in Tuesday’s run-rule matchup.

The hosts recorded two home runs, a triple and a double while amassing 13 hits. Shawnee registered seven hits, all singles.

Anneca Anderson was Shawnee’s only multiple hitter, going 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run. Kali Kasterke had a run-scoring single.

Anderson, the starter, gave up eight hits and seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Shawnee, 2-7, committed one error while Carl Alert was errorless.

The Lady Wolves will launch Stillwater Tournament action Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.