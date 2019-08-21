If there is one thing that is for certain about district play, it’s that nothing is for certain.

The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs found this out the hard way Tuesday against Lexington.

Despite entering with a 1-2 record on the season, Lexington walked into the Sulphur softball complex and came away with an 11-1 victory in six innings, handing SHS its first district loss of the season.

While Lexington helped its cause with 12 hits in the game, five errors by Sulphur proved to be the biggest difference in the game.

Lexington opened the contest with a three-run home run in the top of the first, before Abby Beck got Sulphur on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI single.

Unfortunately, that was all the offense Sulphur could get on the day.

Lexington scored four runs in the fourth, followed by two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to claim the victory.

The rematch between these two teams will come on Sept. 3 at Lexington.

Harley Beesley took the loss against Lexington on the mound, throwing five innings. She allowed five earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Sulphur opened the week on Monday with a 5-0 shutout against Davis in the first round of the Battle of the Arbuckles.

Kinlee Duck led the way offensively with a 1-for-2 day at the plate with two RBI’s, with Macenzie Ruth and Abby Beck each collecting an RBI.

Blakelyn Barber got the win on the mound against Davis, throwing a complete game. She allowed three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Kourtney Randell took the loss for the Lady Wolves, throwing five innings. She allowed five earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Sulphur (6-2, 1-1) will be back in action Thursday on the first day of the Murray County Bash tournament, which will be co-hosted by Sulphur and Davis.

Blanchard 10

Plainview 0 F/5

Just three days ago, the Plainview Lady Indians engaged in a close contest against the Blanchard Lady Lions at the Chisholm Trail Invitational tournament in Shawnee, losing by a 3-1 margin.

Tuesday afternoon, these two teams met up in a district contest with the Lady Indians hoping for a measure of revenge.

Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

Blanchard managed to score at least one run in four out of five innings as the Lady Lions won 10-0 in five innings, dropping Plainview to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in district play.

Three runs in the first two innings set the tone, as the Lady Indians were held to just three hits for the entire game.

Blanchard scored three more runs in the fourth, followed by four in the fifth to seal the win.

Riley Grant took the loss on the mound for Plainview, throwing 4 2/3 innings of work. She allowed 10 earned runs on 10 hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

Plainview will be back in action at 3 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Plainview Invitational tournament where the Lady Indians will play either Lexington or the Durant JV.