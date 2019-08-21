Change can sometimes lead to fantastic results.

This has been the case so far for the Turner Falcons baseball team as they have raced out to an undefeated 4-0 start to begin the season under new head coach Brian Greisman.

Turner opened the season this past weekend at the Wapanucka Tournament, where the Falcons rolled to the championship with victories over Calvin (9-1), Bennington (4-1) and Achille (14-0).

Against Calvin, the Falcons scored four in the third and five in the fourth to win the game in five innings.

Tyler Campbell led the Falcons in the opener going 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBI’s, while Ridge Parker was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI’s in the game.

Hunter Johnston got the win on the mound against Calvin, allowing one run (0 earned) on one hit with three walks and eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Turner needed just four runs to stop Bennington in its second game, as the Falcons scored all of their offense in the third inning.

Campbell and Parker had the RBI’s in the game for Turner against the Bears.

Parker also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

One inning proved to again be the difference against Achille, as the Falcons scored 14 runs in the third inning to seal the tournament championship on Saturday.

Parker led the way going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBI’s, while Caleb Carrol went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI’s in the game.

Campbell got the win on the mound going three innings while allowing just one walk with two strikeouts.

On Monday, Turner won its home opener with a convincing 11-3 victory over Caney in six innings.

Turner scored two in the first, three in the second and six in the fifth to claim the win.

Tyler Campbell, Levi Curbow and Javon Wolfe each had two RBI’s in the game for the Falcons.

Campbell got the win on the mound, throwing 1 1/3 innings of work in which he allowed one earned run on one hit with three walks.

Curbow threw 4 2/3 innings of relief allowing two earned runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Turner will be back at home on Friday taking on Big Pasture, before traveling to Achille on Monday.