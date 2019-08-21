Following a rough weekend at the Calera Tournament, the Turner Lady Falcons were hoping the comforts of home would help get them back on the right track Tuesday.

Following a rough weekend at the Calera Tournament, the Turner Lady Falcons were hoping the comforts of home would help get them back on the right track Tuesday.

The only problem was that no one told this to the Velma-Alma Lady Comets.

V-A used a pair of three run innings to eventually seal an 11-1 victory over the Lady Falcons in five innings.

The Lady Comets scored four runs in the first inning before adding one in the second.Turner got on the board in the bottom half of the second when Adlee Kerr got a fielder’s choice RBI to make it 5-1.

But, Velma-Alma would score three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to seal the victory.

Alex Westfall took the loss on the mound for the Lady Falcons, allowing six earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and six walks.

Turner will be back in action Friday at the Marietta Festival.

In other action Tuesday, the Madill Lady Wildcats fell to 3-11 overall and 0-6 in district play after suffering a doubleheader sweep against Byng by scores of 8-3 and 9-0.

Madill will be back in action on Friday in the opening round of the Plainview Invitational tournament at 1:30 against Valliant with the winner playing either Norman North or Marlow at 4:30 p.m.