MILO —Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Friday at Jehovah Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Villian Brown. Interment will follow at Jehovah Cemetery.

Mrs. Brown and her twin sister, Vera Wright, were born Feb. 2, 1930, in the Newport Community to the parents of A.C. and Lou (Shannon) Pickens. She attended the Roosevelt Elementary School and Tatum High School. She and Tasso Brown were married Feb. 7, 1951. He preceded her in death July 10, 2002. When young, she united with and was baptized at Jehovah Baptist Church. In her early years, she sang with the Senior Choir. She was a faithful and devout worshipper until failing health became a hindrance. She was employed by the late Dr. Imogene Mathis of Healdton and Memorial Hospital of Southern Oklahoma.

She leaves to forever cherish precious memories her son, Harold Joe (Sandra) Brown, Milo, Paulette (Jack) Brown, Lone Grove, Shirley Bloom, Los Angeles; step son, J.C. (Dianne) Brown, San Diego; step-daughters, Freda (Charles) Cohee, Milo, and Wanda (Leslie) Green, Oklahoma City; twin sister, Vera Wright, Ardmore, and a lifetime friend, Lucy Anderson; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, husband, and a son, Tasso Brown Jr., she is preceded in death by her siblings, Carl “Tom”, Delbert, Leslie, Jennie Mae, Fellon “Red,” and Leoford “Sonny Boy.”

Bearers of the bier are Baeyon Brown, Gaylon Brown, Paul Brown, Tasso Harold Brown, Harold Joseph Brown, Charles Cohee Jr., Mathias Brown and Henry ‘Nic’ Brown. Honorary bearers are James Poteat, Alva Mims, Gilbert Anderson, Kenneth McGee, Arvell Pickens, Glennon Pickens, John Thompson, Earl Shannon, Alvin Dorsey and Samuel Pickens.

Visitation will be held in the chapel Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Professional services are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home.