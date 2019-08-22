Two defendants who were accused of second-degree murder in the August 2018 shooting of Bartlesville resident Gregg Meidl pleaded guilty to the charges Wednesday afternoon in Washington County District Court.

Court records show Thomas Wayne Alexander, 21, of Bartlesville, and Tyler Leo Thomison, 19, of Delaware, will both be sentenced Oct. 9 on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm, burglary and conspiracy — after an apparent plea deal with the Washington County District Attorney’s office.

A third defendant, Terry Lee Donaldson, Jr., 18, of Nowata, is expected to be in court Friday morning for a motions hearing prior to a scheduled jury trial Monday. Donaldson is facing charges of first-degree murder with deliberate intent, possession of a firearm, burglary, conspiracy and knowingly concealing stolen property.

The three defendants are accused of shooting and killing Meidl after he caught the trio breaking into several vehicles. Bartlesville police found Meidl dead in the street in front of his home in the area of Martin Place near East Tuxedo Boulevard around 3 a.m. Aug. 19, 2018.

A security video helped Bartlesville police identify the suspects in Meidl’s death, according to court affidavits.

Police said they identified Thomison after security video revealed his vehicle in the neighborhood near the slaying and other identifying characteristics. He was located in Nowata where Nowata police arrested him after a traffic stop.

According to the affidavit, Thomison agreed to speak with officers, and when he was told he had been observed on video, he “immediately started crying and asked to speak with (police) privately.” Thomison reportedly told police at that time that he had been a part of the shooting incident but that he “was not the person that shot the man.” Thomison told police Donaldson fired the fatal shot.

Thomison told police that the three had gone to burglarize vehicles and that they used his vehicle, a 2015 silver Nissan Altima. He said Alexander was driving, and that they started in the area of Lee Drive and Bison Road before going into a cul-de-sac near Tuxedo where the “dude was shot.”

When police rounded up Alexander and Donaldson, Alexander said the three ended up in front of Meidl’s residence in the 5900 block of Southeast Martin Place, and that “the garage door began to open.” Alexander heard the juvenile “yell something and then take off running.” He said he believed that “a homeowner had caught their group burglarizing cars” so he drove away picking up the juvenile at a nearby intersection before the two went back for Thomison.

According to court affidavits, Donaldson Jr. got out of the car, and shot Meidl as he approached the car.