Those looking for a good read and people to share it with can try Bartlesville Public Library’s book clubs.

Two book clubs meet monthly at the library: Johnstone Irregulars and Gentle Read. The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave.

Johnstone Irregulars meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month while Gentle Reads meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month.

Younger and older professionals and stay-at-home moms tend to join Johnstone Irregulars for a more controversial read while retired women enjoy simpler and sweeter titles with the Gentle Read Club, said Karen Kerr-McGraw, with the Johnston Irregulars.

Members have one month to read and study the books, which are free to check out.

“They usually don’t have curse words and don’t have a lot of controversy,” Kerr-McGraw said.

Johnstone Irregulars enjoy heavier, deeper, more controversial books.

“They like best sellers and all types of authors,” she said.

The difference between the clubs is like a roaring river and a gentle stream, said one library worker.

According to an online article, “Book Clubs Are Trendy Again” by Hsin-YiCohen, “Libraries have been enjoying the resurgence in the popularity of book clubs — for example, the East Midlands library services reported “an astonishing 33% growth” in reading groups they supported, in the year 2007-2008, while the Principle Librarian for Reading and Lending, Oxfordshire Library Services has reported that in the first 11 months of the year 2009, their supported reading groups jumped from 20 to 140 new groups.”

The author also wrote, “one may wonder just why book clubs should suddenly have become popular and trendy again. One answer could lie in the explosion of book titles in recent years. Just like TV stations, we have never been faced with so much choice and this wealth of choices can actually be frightening and overwhelming. There are approximately 160,000 books published annually in Britain and over 92.4 million books available through libraries. It is little surprise that people are seeking guidance through membership of book clubs to help them wade through the mind-numbingly high “choice” of books and select suitable reads that they will enjoy.”

Kerr-McGraw believes most libraries have book clubs.

“I think it would be sad if a library didn’t have one to offer to the public,” she said.

Kerr-McGraw said there are other book clubs available in Bartlesville.

“Book clubs are pretty popular, and people really enjoy them. If we (the library) didn’t have a book club, I think I would have to find one to belong to,” she said. “Books take you down trails you would have never thought of. When you go to a movie, you like to sit and talk about it.”

Members are free to argue their point of view but also “agree to disagree.”

“Someone might say, ‘I’ve said too much. I apologize.’ Others have no qualms saying they hated or loved a book,” Kerr-McGraw said.

Johnstone Irregulars have tackled such books as “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy, “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt and “Ruby” by Donna Tartt.

Some member will say, “It was so great I couldn’t put it down” while others will say they couldn’t read all the way through the book, Kerr-McGraw said.

“One man says it makes the mind force to read and read outside of what I like to read,” she said.