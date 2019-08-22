Shawnee Junior Service League’s annual Kick Off Supper is Friday, September 6th, at the Shawnee High School PAAC Auditorium. JSL members will serve a BBQ Supper from 5-7 p.m. prior to the first Shawnee High School football home game of the season. Entertainment will include Cheer and pom squads and the marching band. All proceeds from this even will go to scholarships, including the Taylor Ricks Memorial Scholarship, for the Shawnee High School seniors who have chosen to further their education. If you are interested, you can buy tickets from a JSL member, or contact us on our website at jslshawnee.org