The Grove Police Department will be holding a Citizens Police Academy, beginning Thursday, September 26.

The weekly classes will be held each Thursday at 6 p.m., for six weeks, concluding on Thursday, October 31. The Academy is open to anyone over age 18.

The Citizens Police Academy is free and will cover such topics as: Crime Scene Investigation, Drug Investigation, Traffic Stops, and much more.

Applications may be picked up at the Grove Police Department, 11 E. Third St., Grove, OK.

For more information call the police department at 918-786-6121. Applications need to be returned to the police department by 5 p.m. on Monday, September 23.