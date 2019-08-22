The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that a 51-year-old Healdton man died late Monday in a car crash 2 miles north of Dickson.

According to trooper reports, Melvin S. Alpha, Jr., was driving a 2002 Honda CRV when the crash occurred. No other vehicles have been reported as being involved and no details of the crash have been released.

Alpha was pronounced dead while being transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.



