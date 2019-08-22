After surpassing their win total from a year ago over the weekend, the Healdton Lady Bulldogs turned their focus to a bigger goal on Monday and Tuesday, making the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs were given a pair of losses, dropping them to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.

Monday brought with it a showdown against the Lady Bombers from Frederick High School, which ended up being a 10-4 defeat.

Frederick got on the board with a pair of runs in the first followed by one in the second, before Healdton struck back with a run in the bottom half of the second.

Brynli Tucker got a sacrifice fly RBI which brought home Ciera Patty to make it 3-1.

But Frederick got two runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1.

Tucker would score on a steal of home in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-2, before Ramsey Webb hit a hard ground ball which resulted in an error, allowing Haleigh Veal to score to make it 5-3.

Despite getting close again though, the Lady Bombers scored three more runs in the fifth to take an 8-3 lead.

Healdton got its final run of the game thanks to a sacrifice fly RBI from Torree Wingo which scored Macey Howell in the bottom of the sixth.

Frederick sealed the victory with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Lizzy Wolf took the loss on the mound, throwing seven innings. She allowed 10 runs (0 earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Healdton traveled to Dibble on Tuesday and fell in a close contest by a score of 15-11.

District play will continue this evening for the Lady Bulldogs as they travel to Wynnewood with the game set to start at 5:30 p.m.